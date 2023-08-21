BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

BlueLinx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BXC opened at $81.22 on Thursday. BlueLinx has a 1-year low of $57.49 and a 1-year high of $98.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.19 and a 200-day moving average of $83.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $730.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.87.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlueLinx

In other news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 15,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $1,340,312.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,773,139.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $145,272.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,313.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 15,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $1,340,312.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,773,139.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,632 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlueLinx

BlueLinx Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.