BMO Capital Markets Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $275.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PANW. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.43.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $236.00 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $258.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.54. The firm has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total transaction of $62,472.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,009,914.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $53,069,368. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

