Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Melius began coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $3,500.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,111.80.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,058.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,862.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,675.90.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $19.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 142.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,970 shares of company stock valued at $11,548,227. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

