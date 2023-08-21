Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BXP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.05.
Boston Properties Stock Up 0.4 %
Boston Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 92.67%.
Insider Activity at Boston Properties
In other Boston Properties news, Director Carol B. Einiger acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Boston Properties
BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
