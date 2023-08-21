Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CTO Sells $147,958.36 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $147,958.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 133,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,505,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Hyman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 31st, Jonathan Hyman sold 3,294 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $148,855.86.

On Thursday, July 27th, Jonathan Hyman sold 12,797 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $578,936.28.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Jonathan Hyman sold 8,909 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $401,261.36.

On Monday, July 17th, Jonathan Hyman sold 99,841 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $4,272,196.39.

On Friday, July 14th, Jonathan Hyman sold 100,159 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $4,324,865.62.

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $40.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.06. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.54.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 36.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRZE. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Braze from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Braze from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Braze by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Braze during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Braze during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

