Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Sells $110,411.76 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $110,411.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,612.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 14th, Susan Wiseman sold 37,517 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $1,619,608.89.

Braze Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $40.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.06. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Braze by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Braze during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Braze during the second quarter worth about $83,000. 45.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRZE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Braze from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Braze from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Braze from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.94.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Stories

