Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05. The company has a market cap of $9.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.24. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

