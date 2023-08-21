Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital upgraded Brightcove from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Brightcove alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Brightcove

Brightcove Trading Up 3.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Brightcove

Shares of BCOV opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, Director Kristin E. Frank sold 8,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $35,213.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,629.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kristin E. Frank sold 8,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $35,213.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,629.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,225.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,159,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,701,219.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 78,373 shares of company stock valued at $311,385. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brightcove by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brightcove by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Brightcove by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.