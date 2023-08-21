Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s FY2025 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Brinker International from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Brinker International from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Brinker International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Brinker International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $34.12 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $42.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.34.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,609,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $251,158,000 after buying an additional 26,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,414,000 after buying an additional 102,122 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,069,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,852,000 after buying an additional 940,888 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brinker International by 32.1% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,451,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,729,000 after buying an additional 595,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Brinker International by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,148,000 after buying an additional 46,935 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

Featured Stories

