Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Raised to $37.00 at Barclays

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Brinker International in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Brinker International from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brinker International from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Brinker International in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an underweight rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.93.

Brinker International Stock Up 2.6 %

EAT opened at $34.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.87. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Brinker International by 242.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 276.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

