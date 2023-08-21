Brokerages Set American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Price Target at $67.25

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.25.
Several equities analysts recently commented on AMWD shares. TheStreet raised American Woodmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on American Woodmark from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Sidoti downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Zelman & Associates upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on American Woodmark from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.
NASDAQ AMWD opened at $73.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $78.21.
American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $481.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.11 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.54%. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.
American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.
