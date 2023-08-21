Brokerages Set CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Price Target at $25.50

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.32. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,369.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $83,555 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,806,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,739,000 after acquiring an additional 626,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,422,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,203,000 after purchasing an additional 198,429 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,627,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,291,000 after purchasing an additional 761,752 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,289,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,568,000 after purchasing an additional 489,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,940,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,944,000 after purchasing an additional 70,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Free Report

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.