Brokerages Set Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) PT at $618.00

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUYGet Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $618.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PPRUY shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC lowered Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Kering Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $53.71 on Friday. Kering has a one year low of $41.30 and a one year high of $65.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.92.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, and Kering Eyewear brands.

