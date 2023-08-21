Brokerages Set Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Price Target at C$120.13

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$120.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBH. CIBC cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$114.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

PBH opened at C$102.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.95, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$105.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$101.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$77.36 and a 12 month high of C$113.60.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.28 by C($0.01). Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of C$1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.66 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 4.7810321 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.25%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

