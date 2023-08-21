Brokerages Set ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Target Price at $15.33

Shares of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on ProKidney in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Get ProKidney alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ProKidney

ProKidney Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProKidney

ProKidney stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of -0.15. ProKidney has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProKidney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 547.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in ProKidney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ProKidney by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ProKidney during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

About ProKidney

(Get Free Report

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProKidney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProKidney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.