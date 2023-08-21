Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brown & Brown from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.70.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO opened at $71.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.76. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $72.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In other news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,427.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.