Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $215.37.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $172.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.16. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $239.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,331,000 after buying an additional 1,840,276 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,599,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,683,000 after purchasing an additional 940,463 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $115,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $106,648,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,220,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

