Burney Co. Boosts Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in PPG Industries by 90.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

Get Our Latest Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE PPG opened at $139.53 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.40 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.68%.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.