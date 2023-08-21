Burney Co. Has $814,000 Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,358 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,320,201 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $75,502,000 after buying an additional 537,980 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416,924 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,883 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,567 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,008,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,660 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,399 shares of company stock worth $1,158,205. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $68.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $72.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.04%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

