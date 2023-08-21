Burney Co. Has $992,000 Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,119 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Up 1.1 %

Watsco stock opened at $344.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $366.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.56. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.61 and a 1-year high of $383.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.45). Watsco had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WSO shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Watsco from $323.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.44.

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

