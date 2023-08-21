Burney Co. Purchases 145 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CB opened at $199.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,351.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,351.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,175 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on CB

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.