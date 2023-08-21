Burney Co. Sells 173,174 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 88.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,174 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

BSV opened at $75.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.86. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

