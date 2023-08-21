Burney Co. Sells 271 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WWE. Loop Capital lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $112.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.77 and its 200 day moving average is $99.22. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.76. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $114.83.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

(Free Report)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.