Burney Co. Sells 9,290 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,359 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 9,290 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $659,960.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,488.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.96 per share, with a total value of $25,044.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 87,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,598,303.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $659,960.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,488.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,474 shares of company stock worth $225,327 and sold 41,718 shares worth $3,994,557. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $100.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.50 and a 200-day moving average of $85.59. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $107.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

AKAM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.93.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

