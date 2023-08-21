Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

CBT has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cabot from $111.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.75.

Get Cabot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBT

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of CBT stock opened at $70.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.35. Cabot has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $83.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.14). Cabot had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Cabot’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cabot will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 0.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 11.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth about $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.