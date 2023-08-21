CAE (NYSE:CAE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CAE from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CAE from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on CAE from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

Get CAE alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CAE

CAE Stock Performance

Shares of CAE stock opened at $23.69 on Thursday. CAE has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. CAE had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CAE will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAE

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 698.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in CAE in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of CAE by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.