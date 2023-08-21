Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $47.64 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $65.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $688.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.94 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 53.64% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.45%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,347,000 after acquiring an additional 48,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,540,000 after acquiring an additional 446,909 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,096,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,345,000 after acquiring an additional 182,549 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,655,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,498,000 after acquiring an additional 297,113 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,604,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,339,000 after acquiring an additional 45,771 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

