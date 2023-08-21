California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRC. Bank of America raised their target price on California Resources from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on California Resources from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on California Resources from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded California Resources from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on California Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.80.

California Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $55.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.83. California Resources has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $56.71. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.33). California Resources had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. California Resources’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that California Resources will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. California Resources’s payout ratio is 9.32%.

Institutional Trading of California Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in California Resources by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after buying an additional 402,008 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in California Resources by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in California Resources by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 12,311.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 43,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

