Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Camtek from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Camtek from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Camtek from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Camtek from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Camtek from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.14.

CAMT stock opened at $46.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Camtek has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $48.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Camtek by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Camtek by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

