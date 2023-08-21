Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.17.

CNQ opened at $61.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.58. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $62.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6744 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $960,796,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $451,985,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,739,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,409,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684,896 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 36.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,233,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $953,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

