Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CCBG

Capital City Bank Group Price Performance

Shares of CCBG opened at $30.88 on Thursday. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.36. The company has a market cap of $524.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital City Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.38%.

Institutional Trading of Capital City Bank Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 336.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 93.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 599.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

(Get Free Report)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.