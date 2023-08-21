Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CSWC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $874.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $22.92.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 39.67%. The business had revenue of $37.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 131.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Capital Southwest by 12.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 80,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 53,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

