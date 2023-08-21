Capula Management Ltd Has $111,000 Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Capula Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 68.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,261 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2,331.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 356.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUMN opened at $1.70 on Monday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LUMN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

