Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $161.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.86. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 46,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 176,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 233.7% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 27,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 371,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 240,741 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

