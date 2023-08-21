Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CSL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $313.33.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE CSL opened at $266.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.93. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $315.46.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $83,211.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $151,998.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 72.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.