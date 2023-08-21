Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates cut shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $313.33.

NYSE:CSL opened at $266.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.33 and a 200-day moving average of $240.93. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $315.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.44%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $83,211.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,998.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,557,000 after buying an additional 1,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,599,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at about $91,112,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

