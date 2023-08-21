Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CCL. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.85.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 1.3 %

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $19.55.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.64) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 226,253.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,748,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,135,000 after buying an additional 35,732,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815,226 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,460.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,774,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,132,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,142,000 after buying an additional 5,201,843 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 213.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,137,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,529,000 after buying an additional 4,858,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.