Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $112.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.69. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $127.33. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

