Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $171.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $207.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Atlantic Securities started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

