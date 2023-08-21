Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,739,000 after buying an additional 848,958 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after buying an additional 1,087,996 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,211,000 after buying an additional 663,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,386,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,730,000 after purchasing an additional 47,399 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Portland General Electric by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,690,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,852,000 after purchasing an additional 279,738 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 1.1 %

POR opened at $44.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $55.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $50,154.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,160.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

