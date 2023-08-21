Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,050 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,050 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $89.57 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

