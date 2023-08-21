Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,358,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,206,000 after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $70.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average of $80.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.09 and a 12 month high of $90.89.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.
GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.
General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.
