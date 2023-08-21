Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 788.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Yum China by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,136,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,188,000 after purchasing an additional 50,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Yum China by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,770,000 after purchasing an additional 282,974 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,375,000 after buying an additional 166,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $294,441,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $52.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

