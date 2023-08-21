Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,453,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total value of $164,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,378.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total value of $164,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,378.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,391 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,549 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock opened at $203.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.03. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $209.31. The company has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.70.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

