Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $35,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,709,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.1 %

LMT stock opened at $450.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $455.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $381.55 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.88%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

