Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $36,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307,240 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 103,959,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,220 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,731,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,944 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,111,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,089 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $44.63 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $109.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.66.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

