Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $65,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $321,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 136,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,352,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $158.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $175.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on WM

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.