Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $28,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB opened at $195.58 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.94. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

