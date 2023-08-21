Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $40,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $141.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.86 and its 200-day moving average is $141.33. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

