Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $75,000 Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 163.6% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $420.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $438.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.99. The firm has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $462.97.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.